Your Administrative/Clerical Division bargaining committee has scheduled a Ratification (Virtual) Townhall for Monday June 24th to discuss our tentative agreement.

The meeting will start at 7pm, and can be accessed through this zoom link: meeting link in email version.



We will be going over monetary and non-monetary improvements made to our agreement, providing information about the ratification vote, and of course, answering your questions!

We encourage you to submit your questions ahead of time by filling out this easy-to-use form: here – you'll be asked to input your member ID. We'll also have an active Q&A and Answer Live options during the townhall.



Please come (and encourage your coworkers to come) to ensure that you have the information you need/you want in order to make an informed vote!



Reminders :

Your Comprehensive Report and Ratification Report can be found here.



Ratification Voting opens following the Townhall, Monday June 24th and will run until Friday June 28th at 4pm PST



Please ensure that your contact information is up to date in your BCGEU member portal or, if you haven't yet signed up, register your account at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login.



We look forward to seeing you and hearing from you at the Townhall!



In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin

Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative







Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the Comprehensive Report



Download a PDF of the Ratification Report





UWU/MoveUP