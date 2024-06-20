Tonight, June 20th is our Ratification (Virtual) Townhall! The meeting starts at 7pm, and you can access it through this zoom link: meeting link in email version.

Join your bargaining team and fellow members tonight to hear about both monetary and non-monetary improvements made to our agreement as well as information about the following ratification vote, which will open shortly after the townhall. Encourage your coworkers to come!

Get all the information you need to make an informed vote.

We look forward to seeing you and hearing from you tonight at 7pm!

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP