Markiel Simpson, the Bargaining Committee Chair has accepted a position with the B.C. Sheriff Service and has therefore resigned his position as Bargaining Committee Chair. We thank Markiel for his leadership and service while he was Chair and wish him every success in the B.C. Sheriff Service.

Markiel's resignation demands that nominations be re-opened for both the Bargaining Committee Chair and additional Bargaining Committee members. The currently elected Bargaining Committee members Doreen Aquino and Jeevn Atwal will remain in their positions unless they run and succeed as Bargaining Committee Chair. If that were to occur, we'd need nomination(s) to replace their position as Bargaining Committee member.

The Bargaining Committee plays a critical role in representing your interests at the bargaining table, working alongside the Union to negotiate the terms and conditions of your collective agreement. The Chair coordinates committee activity and plays a leadership role throughout the bargaining process.

Nominations are now open and will remain open until Jul 14 at noon.

To nominate a fellow member or yourself, please complete one of the nomination forms:

click here for the nomination form for Bargaining Committee Chair

for the nomination form for Bargaining Committee click here for the nomination form for Bargaining Committee Member

If more nominations are received than there are positions available, an election will be held.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 1⁄2 x 11 sheet, black and white, colour bios will be adjusted to black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's bio may not contain false or misleading information. This must be received by fax or email as outlined below by 5pm the following business day after close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.

Once completed and signed, return the form to [email protected] or by fax to 604 294 5092 by the July 14 at noon. If you'd like to be seek election for both the Chair and members positions, please complete TWO nomination forms – one for Chair and one for member.

Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

deadline to submit nominations is Monday, July 14th, 2025 at noon; and

deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025 at 5:00pm

In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations

