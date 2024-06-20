A ratification vote will be conducted for the Maintenance/Service Division starting at approximately 8pm PST on Thursday June 20th.



The vote will be conducted online, i.e. via the internet, through an independent third-party voting company contracted by the BCGEU. An electronic ballot will be sent to you at the email address you or the Employer provided to the BCGEU. This email will include a Voter ID and Password that is unique to you and accessible only by you. It must not be shared. The Voter ID and Password is required for you to vote. The vote is a secret ballot. Your vote will be encrypted and kept on a secure third-party computer server in Canada.



Read and follow the voting instructions contained in the email carefully and answer the question on the ballot by selecting one of the two choices provided.



Once you have made your choice and submitted your vote it cannot be changed.



The vote will start on Thursday June 20th at 8:00pm PST and continue until Wednesday June 26th at 4:00pm PST or until all votes have been cast, whichever is sooner.



If you do not receive the email with your Voter ID and Password by the time that the vote begins or if you are having difficulty accessing the ballot, please contact [email protected] as soon as you are able. Describe your difficulty clearly and the Returning Officer will contact you as they are able to do so. Note: A Returning Officer will only be available to assist you during the following hours: Monday to Friday 7:30am to 4:00pm. In order to ensure that you receive any replacement voting credential prior to the vote deadline, please provide your request no later than Tuesday June 25th at noon.



Your ballot will arrive from the email [email protected]. We strongly advise you to add this email to your contacts. Doing so will prevent your spam filter from diverting your vote into your junk email folder.



You will receive an electronic voting receipt after submitting your ballot. This receipt is only sent to you and should not be shared. Once the time for voting has ended, if there are no outstanding issues that require resolution, the ballots will be counted electronically by the independent third-party voting company that operates the voting platform.



Any enquiries concerning the above may be directed to the Returning Officer at the email provided above.



We ask that you not participate in the ratification vote while you are on Employer time. Instead, please vote during non-working hours, either prior to, after or during a break from work.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Team



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





