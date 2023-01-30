Nominations are now open for shop stewards for the BC Housing Management Commission.

One (1) steward is required for Maintenance.

One (1) steward is required for Administration.



The deadline for submission of nominations is:



Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by 5:00 p.m.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to: [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



In solidarity,



Deanne Terpenning, Local 1701 Chair

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here