Nominations are now open for shop stewards for the BC Housing Management Commission.
One (1) steward is required for Maintenance.
One (1) steward is required for Administration.
The deadline for submission of nominations is:
Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by 5:00 p.m.
Nomination forms must be submitted by email to: [email protected]
Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.
In solidarity,
Deanne Terpenning, Local 1701 Chair
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
