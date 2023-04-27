Last week, we had our most recent bargaining session with the Employer, and we won't be reconvening until the week of Jul 24. During our previous sessions, both the Adm and Mtc tables began by presenting non-monetary proposals that affect the processes outlined in our collective agreement. We've so far dedicated a combined total of 21 days to bargaining with the Employer (10 days for Adm, 11 days for Mtc).



Unfortunately, progress has been frustratingly slow. Out of the proposals we tabled in May, we've only received a response from the Employer on about half of them, and we've only managed to agree on a few minor non-substantive changes. At this pace, it feels like we'll need another 21 days of active bargaining just to finalize the non-monetary aspects-essentially, an additional two months of active bargaining. It's difficult to comprehend why it should take this long.



Compared to other similarly sized Crown Corporations that the BCGEU bargains with, BC Housing is taking far longer to bargain. Crowns like Community Living BC, BC Energy, and Legal Services Society took an average of 13 days of bargaining to reach a tentative settlement in this round. We're unsure why BC Housing moves at a much slower pace, especially since the BCGEU's process remains consistent. We can only conclude that it's the Employer's conduct that is causing these delays.



One of the known obstacles to a faster pace is the Employer's refusal to negotiate the Adm and Mtc groups together. Despite the fact that most of the proposals from both sides are the same for each agreement, we end up having the same discussions twice, once at each table. Unfortunately, this is an unavoidable result of the Employer's rights under the Labour Code to bargain with each unit separately. However, even accounting for this, it only explains about a third of the current slow progress compared to other similar Crown corporations.



We've taken note of the questions raised during the Employer's recent chat event on Jun 15, and we plan to address them in a series of short bulletins leading up to our next bargaining session during the week of Jul 24. Stay tuned for more updates and information.



Your Bargaining Team



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Mike Kim, Member, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





