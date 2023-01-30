To: All BCGEU Members at BC Housing Management Commission –

Administrative/Clerical and Maintenance/Service Divisions



Re: Bargaining Update #3





The Union has filed two complaints at the Labour Relations Board (see Bargaining Bulletin #2 here for details). Legal submissions on both complaints were concluded on November 29, 2022. The Employer counter filed a complaint against the Union for bargaining in bad faith and submissions for that complaint were concluded on December 7, 2022.



After discussion, BC Housing confirmed on February 27th that they have agreed to provide all the information we've requested except that relating to contracting. As much as we're pleased that they came to their senses, we're deeply concerned about why they would refuse to provide information within their obligations under the Labour Code in the first place.



That your Employer continues to refuse to provide hard evidence on what work they contract and why is also extremely concerning. They have already been excoriated in one financial review by Ernst and Young, roundly stunning the press in reports like this: Scathing report on BC Housing partner Atira prompts calls for full audit. In addition to the original review, the B.C. government has sought another "Forensic Audit" to investigate how BC Housing is managing its finances. The information on contracting affects both the Maintenance/Service and Administrative/Clerical Divisions.



We, your bargaining team, are committed to fighting for a fair collective agreement. And to do so it is essential that we know how much bargaining unit work is disappearing into the pockets of contractors.



For that reason, we will continue to press for information on BC Housing's contracting practices.



We're still waiting for the Labour Board decision regarding the ability of your Bargaining Team to attend all bargaining sessions. We have bargaining dates set through March 16th in the event a decision lands.



Your Bargaining Team,



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Mike Kim, Member, Admin

Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP