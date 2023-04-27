The nominations have closed and there will be an election for the one Bargaining Committee Member vacancy. The candidates are (in random order):

Sunny Yu

Lisa Gerstendorfer

Dan Wood

Darren Koshlay

The deadline to submit bios has not yet passed so no bios are yet posted. The bios will be available through the electronic ballot process and announced with another bulletin tomorrow when voting opens.

The highest vote-getting candidate will be the regular committee member, and the second highest vote‑getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.

Voting Information

Both elections will be conducted using secure electronic voting. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before July 12th. Voting will open on Wednesday, July 12 at noon and will close on Wednesday, July 19, 2022 at noon. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. To ensure that your ballot doesn't go to your spam folder please add the email [email protected] to your list of safe senders.

A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1‑833-837-5223, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than July 17, 2023 at 9 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.

In Solidarity,

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative, Negotiations



