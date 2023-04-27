BC Housing Management Commission – Administrative and Clerical - Bargaining Committee Election

The nominations have closed and there will be an election for the Bargaining Committee Member vacancy beginning later today. The candidates are:



Bargaining Committee Member ( one position ) (in random order)

· Dan Wood – candidate bio

· Lisa Gerstendorfer – candidate bio

· Darren Koshlay – candidate bio

· Sunny Yu – candidate bio



The bios will be available through the electronic ballot process as well.



In the election for the Bargaining Committee Member, the highest vote-getting candidate will be the regular committee member, and the second highest vote-getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.





Voting Information



Both elections will be conducted using secure electronic voting. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on July 12th. Voting will open on Wednesday, July 12 at noon and will close on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at noon. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. To ensure that your ballot doesn't go to your spam folder please add the email [email protected] to your list of safe senders.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1‑833-837-5223, ASAP after voting opens and no later than July 17, 2023 at 9 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.





In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative, Negotiations



