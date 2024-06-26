Your ratification vote closes on Friday June 28th at 4pm PST – cast your ballot as soon as possible.

Read about improvements we've achieved on our June 21st bulletin.

Looking for your ratification ballot? BCGEU sent ballots to all members on June 24th around 8pm (be sure to check your junk and spam folders if you don't see it) and email [email protected] if you still can't locate your ballot.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin

Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative





Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP