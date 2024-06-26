Your ratification vote closes on Friday June 28th at 4pm PST – cast your ballot as soon as possible.
Read about improvements we've achieved on our June 21st bulletin.
Looking for your ratification ballot? BCGEU sent ballots to all members on June 24th around 8pm (be sure to check your junk and spam folders if you don't see it) and email [email protected] if you still can't locate your ballot.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Team
Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin
Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin
Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin
Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
