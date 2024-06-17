As mentioned in our last bulletin, we have secured a tentative settlement on the Administrative/Clerical Division renewal collective agreement!



Please mark your calendars with these important upcoming dates:



Wednesday June 19th - Comprehensive Report will be published for your review.



Monday June 24th @ 7pm - Ratification (Virtual) Townhall to discuss highlights of the agreement, answer your questions, and provide information on the vote.



Monday (evening) June 24th (following the Townhall) to Friday June 28th @ 4pm PST - ratification vote is being held.



To ensure you receive all vital updates and our system has the information necessary to administer your credentials, please ensure you are signed up and your contact information is up to date in your BCGEU Member Portal account: https://my.bcgeu.ca/login



In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin

Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice





UWU/MoveUP