Bargaining update #7 – summary of Town Hall, PSEC mandate





Thanks to everyone who took time out last week to attend the town hall meeting discussing bargaining. There were just shy of 100 of you that attended. We are currently investigating the possibility to post the event video. Because of the sensitive nature of the discussions, we have to find a way to post that, by its nature, prevents the video from being shared and therefore secure from employer access. As soon as we've figured out how to do that (or not), we'll let you know.



One of the questions asked at the event was about the Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC) mandate. The PSEC mandate covers all public sector bargaining in BC including BC Housing and can be viewed here. There is flexibility within the mandate to address issues outside the general wage increases, including compensation (provided both parties are willing). How broad that flexibility is depends on many factors and is impossible to determine in advance. The general wage increases (i.e. the minimum guaranteed increases already within the mandate) are:



April 1, 2022 - $0.25/hour plus 3.24%

April 1, 2023 – 6.75%

April 1, 2024 – 2% plus a cost of living adjustment to a maximum of 3% if inflation for the preceding 12 months is greater than 2%.



We'll be surveying you in the next month or so to refine our understanding of your wishes for this round of bargaining.



We start bargaining this week with the Administrative / Clerical bargaining unit and the next week with Maintenance/ Services bargaining unit. We alternate almost every week through to the end of June so far. We will table non-monetary issues first (those issues that aren't about your compensation/ remuneration). After most of those issues are settled we'll proceed to table and bargain monetary issues.



Your Bargaining Team



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Mike Kim, Member, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



