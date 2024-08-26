Part of your newly ratified collective agreement is a new entitlement for Supplemental Leave. The language in both agreements is identical (Clause 15.19 - Supplemental Leave in both agreements) and reads:

(a) Employee shall be entitled to two days of supplemental leave with pay each calendar year. These days may be used in one-half shift increments.

(b) These days are subject to operational requirements and cannot be attached to other leaves of absence including Article 13 - General Holidays, Article 14 - Annual Vacation, and other leaves under this article.

Immediately after ratification some of you received email responses from the Employer suggesting that the 2 days of supplemental leave would be pro-rated for 2024.

The BCGEU confirmed with BC Housing senior leadership last week that the 2 days is not to be prorated and is available to be booked for the 2024 calendar year. BC Housing is working to put systems in place to track the use of this leave and, in the meantime, Managers are to track it locally.

Should you be advised by any Employer representative that you don't have access to the full two days (subject to operational requirements) please contact a steward quickly to ensure that grievance timelines don't run out while you're sorting the issue with the Employer representative.

In solidarity,

Your Labour Management Committee Representatives

Geoff Stedman, Admin Jeevn Atwal, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Admin Geoff Harder, Maintenance

Doreen Aquino, Maintenance

