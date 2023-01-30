We are very pleased to report that the complaints at the Labour Relations Board (LRB) have all been resolved in the Union's favour. The LRB has ruled that the Employer's refusal to bargain with the full BC Housing Bargaining Team consisting of both elected bargaining committees is a breach of the Labour Code and is a failure to bargain in good faith. The Employer's complaint against the Union has been dismissed.

The LRB provided a bottom-line decision without reasons. The Employer is seeking reasons which may allow for a further appeal of the decision but that isn't yet clear.

The next scheduled bargaining dates are the first week of May.

We'll keep you up to date on the status of the LRB process and bargaining. We're also planning a video town hall meeting for early May to engage with you on a more personal level and to take your questions about the bargaining process so far.

Your Bargaining Team

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Mike Kim, Member, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

