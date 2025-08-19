To: All BCGEU Members at BC Housing Management Commission – Administrative/Clerical Division

Re: BC Housing Admin Bargaining Update & Bargaining Survey

Please fill out a brief 5-minute survey (see email version of this bulletin for link) to inform us about some of your priorities for this round of bargaining. We can't properly represent you without knowing what you want.

At this time, the Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC) mandate has not yet been finalized. Currently, BCGEU members in the B.C. Public Service are voting on strike action after rejecting the government's first attempt to set the mandate.

The mandate is critical because it establishes the funding and bargaining framework for the entire provincial public sector, including BC Housing. While we wait for this direction, your committee continues to meet, review priorities, and prepare to advance the proposals you've identified as most important.

In the meantime, we plan to invite the Employer to begin discussions on non-monetary provisions no later than the end of September. This will ensure we're ready to move quickly on monetary issues as soon as the PSEC mandate is in place.

Please visit or create your personal member account at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login. You can update your contact information there and that information is uploaded automatically to our member database within 24 hours. It's most important for the Union to have your personal email address. The reason for this is if we're ever on strike the Union has a means to continue to be in contact with you.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Dan Wood, Chairperson

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member

Geoff Stedman, Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



