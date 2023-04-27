We recommenced bargaining Wednesday and today by meeting with the Employer about the Adm collective agreement after a long break despite our best efforts to schedule a return to the table sometime between late July and now. We meet to discuss the Mtc agreement next week and alternate weeks between the agreements up until just before Christmas. We have 11 days scheduled for Adm and 14 for Mtc before Christmas.



Your bargaining team met in September and again in October to continue to caucus to finalize our monetary proposals.



We've had one more departure from the team - Ludwig Steegmaier has resigned his position as Bargaining Committee Chair for Mtc, being replaced by Jeevn Atwal who received the most votes of the candidates who stood for election as a Committee Member. The bargaining team is grateful for the commitment and contributions from Ludwig and thrilled to hear that Ludwig looks forward to continuing to support the process however he can.



Geoff Harder has returned to the team on the Mtc Committee and we're grateful to have him back.



We'll keep you up to date not only through these bulletins but by reaching out to contact you more directly through November and December.



Your Bargaining Team



Mike Kim, Chairperson, Adm

Lisa Julien, Member, Adm

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Adm

Doreen Aquino, Member, Mtc

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Mtc

Geoff Harder, Member, Mtc

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP