There is a town hall meeting scheduled tomorrow Tuesday, May 27, at 6:00pm to 6:30pm to share information about the bargaining process for this round of negotiations. Here is the link for the zoom meeting:

6:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Refer to email bulletin version for link to zoom meeting





Please also fill out a very brief survey (10 minutes or less) to tell us about your priorities for this round of bargaining. We can’t properly represent you without knowing what you want. Please help us help you and take a few minutes to complete the very brief (under 10 minutes) survey here before 4:00pm Wednesday, May 28.



Please visit or create your personal member account at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login. You can update your contact information there and that information is uploaded automatically to our member database within 24 hours. It’s most important for the Union to have your personal email address. The reason for this is that if we’re ever on strike the Union has a means to continue to be in contact with you.



In solidarity



Your Bargaining Committee



Markiel Simpson, Chairperson

Doreen Aquino, Member

Ricky Prasad, Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice



UWU/MoveUP