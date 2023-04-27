Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. BC Housing Management Commission Maintenance/Service Division - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 26, 2023

Bargaining update #8 – Town Hall Zoom meeting – Save the Date!

We have scheduled a town hall zoom meeting for all BCGEU members working at BCHMC Maintenance / Service Division. At the meeting we'll be sharing information and answering your questions about bargaining. This meeting is in response to your questions to the bargaining team about the bargaining process.

Date:          Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Time:          4:45pm – 5:30pm
Where:       Zoom – meeting credentials to be sent next week

If you have questions before the meeting, please reach out to any of your Bargaining Team.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team
Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin            
Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin                          
Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Mike Kim, Member, Admin                           
Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

