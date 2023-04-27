Bargaining update #8 – Town Hall Zoom meeting – Save the Date!
We have scheduled a town hall zoom meeting for all BCGEU members working at BCHMC Maintenance / Service Division. At the meeting we'll be sharing information and answering your questions about bargaining. This meeting is in response to your questions to the bargaining team about the bargaining process.
Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Time: 4:45pm – 5:30pm
Where: Zoom – meeting credentials to be sent next week
If you have questions before the meeting, please reach out to any of your Bargaining Team.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Team
Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin
Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin
Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Mike Kim, Member, Admin
Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.