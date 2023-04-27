Click here to find info on COVID-19

BC Housing Management Commission –Maintenance/Service Divisions - Bargaining Update #9 – Town Hall Zoom Meeting Credentials - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 30, 2023

We have scheduled a town hall zoom meeting for all BCGEU members working at BCHMC. At the meeting we'll be sharing information and answering your questions about bargaining. This meeting is in response to your questions to the bargaining team about the bargaining process.

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 4:45pm – 5:30pm

Where: Zoom – meeting link in email to members

If you have questions before the meeting, please reach out to any of your Bargaining Team.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson,
Admin Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin
Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Mike Kim, Member, Admin
Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

