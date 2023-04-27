Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
BC Housing Management Commission –Maintenance/Service Divisions - Bargaining Update #9 – Town Hall Zoom Meeting Credentials - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
BC Housing Management Commission –Maintenance/Service Divisions - Bargaining Update #9 – Town Hall Zoom Meeting Credentials - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on May 30, 2023
We have scheduled a town hall zoom meeting for all BCGEU members working at BCHMC. At the meeting we'll be sharing information and answering your questions about bargaining. This meeting is in response to your questions to the bargaining team about the bargaining process.
Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Time: 4:45pm – 5:30pm
Where: Zoom – meeting link in email to members
If you have questions before the meeting, please reach out to any of your Bargaining Team.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Team
Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance Lisa Julien, Member, Admin Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance Mike Kim, Member, Admin Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.