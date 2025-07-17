New Bargaining Committee Chair AND Nominations for BCHMC Maintenance Bargaining Committee

At the close of nominations Doreen Aquino had been nominated for the Bargaining Committee Chair. Doreen has therefore been acclaimed as the Bargaining Committee Chair. Congratulations Doreen!

This leaves one position on the bargaining committee unfilled and open. Doreen and Jeevn Atwal are now the Bargaining Committee for Maintenance.

Both Doreen and Jeevn are Building Managers. Although they are committed to representing all of you, they are also very keen to elect another Bargaining Committee Member with a perspective and experience different from a Building Manager position. Please consider standing for nomination for this important position that will impact the working conditions of everyone in the BC Housing Maintenance / Service Division in the future.

Nominations for bargaining committee member will remain open until 5:00pm July 23, 2025.

To nominate a fellow member or yourself for Bargaining Committee Member, please complete the nomination form:

click here for the nomination form for Bargaining Committee Member

If more nominations are received than there are positions available, an election will be held.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 1⁄2 x 11 sheet, black and white, colour bios will be adjusted to black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's bio may not contain false or misleading information. This must be received by fax or email as outlined below by 5:00pm the following business day after close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.

Once completed and signed, return the form to [email protected] or by fax to 604 294 5092 by July 23 at 5:00pm.

Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 5:00pm; and





deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 5:00pm

In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here





