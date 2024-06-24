Your ratification vote closes on Wednesday June 26th at 4pm PST - cast your ballot as soon as possible.
Read about improvements we've achieved in our June 17 bulletin.
Looking for your ratification ballot? BCGEU sent ballots to all members on June 20th around 8pm (be sure to check your junk and spam folders if you don't see it) and email [email protected] if you still can't locate your ballot.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Team
Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs