BC Housing Management Commission –Maintenance/Service (Maintenance) Division - - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 24, 2024

Your ratification vote closes on Wednesday June 26th at 4pm PST - cast your ballot as soon as possible. 

Read about improvements we've achieved in our June 17 bulletin

Looking for your ratification ballot? BCGEU sent ballots to all members on June 20th around 8pm (be sure to check your junk and spam folders if you don't see it) and email [email protected] if you still can't locate your ballot. 

 

In solidarity, 

Your Bargaining Team 

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

 

UWU/MoveUP