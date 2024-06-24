Your ratification vote closes on Wednesday June 26th at 4pm PST - cast your ballot as soon as possible.

Read about improvements we've achieved in our June 17 bulletin.

Looking for your ratification ballot? BCGEU sent ballots to all members on June 20th around 8pm (be sure to check your junk and spam folders if you don't see it) and email [email protected] if you still can't locate your ballot.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP