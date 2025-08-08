Nominations closed for the Bargaining Committee Member vacancy on July 23, 2025. Two nominations were received as follows:

Eduardo Hidalgo

George Tymchuk

(in all cases the order of the candidates' names has been randomized for this bulletin-they will continue to be in randomized order each time they are presented to you)

Voting Information

The elections for both Bargaining Committee Member positions will be conducted using secure electronic voting. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on August 11, 2025, at NOON .

Please add emails from [email protected] to your approved senders list with your email provider so that your voting credential isn't directed to junk mail/spam folder.

Voting will open on Monday, August 11, 2025, at NOON and will close on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 3 PM . Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

If you don't receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address), or you experience problems casting your vote, please contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or tollfree 1-800-663-1674, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 5 PM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours (8:30 am to 5:00pm).

A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.

In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations

