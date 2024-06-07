We're pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative settlement on the Maintenance/Service Division renewal collective agreement.



This was entirely due to your outstanding efforts to mobilize in the last several months.

Key Highlights of Settlement

Wage increases of $0.25/h + 3.24% on April 1, 2022; 6.75% on April 1, 2023 and 3% on April 1, 2024

Retention Recognition Initiative – a one-time credit of one weeks vacation for full-time employees to take any time in the 12 months following ratification or you can choose to take a one-time payment instead – prorated amounts for part-time and short-term employees

Third party review of all jobs to their closest comparator jobs in the BC Education Sector. This means that we'll have a basis of comparing wages and closing that gap during this and future collective agreements. A total $95,000 to cover the cost of wages and wage-impacted benefits will be applied to the wage grid retroactive to April 1, 2024 to address those jobs found to be furthest from their Education Sector comparators. The BCGEU and your employer will make joint recommendations to government on how to close the gap further in the next and future rounds of bargaining.

There are many more improvements to both monetary and non-monetary provisions of your agreement. You'll receive a comprehensive report on the tentative settlement on Friday, Jun 14.

We are recommending that you vote "YES" to this settlement. That said, we also need to be prepared for all outcomes so we are also continuing to prepare to exercise our strike vote by continuing essential services discussions with the assistance of a Labour Relations Board mediator.



To ensure you receive all vital updates and our system has the information necessary to administer strike pay should that be necessary , please verify and update your contact details in your BCGEU Member Portal account. Log in at BCGEU Member Portal or sign up for an account here if it's your first time.



In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin

Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here