Your Maintenance/Service Division bargaining committee has scheduled a Ratification (Virtual) Townhall for Thursday June 20th to discuss our tentative agreement. The meeting will start at 7pm, and can be accessed through this zoom link: here



We will be going over monetary and non-monetary improvements made to our agreement, providing information about the ratification vote, and of course, answering your questions!

We encourage you to submit your questions ahead of time by filling out this easy-to-use form: here ‑ you'll be asked to input your member ID. We'll also have an active Q&A and Answer Live options during the townhall.

Please come (and encourage your coworkers to come) to ensure that you have the information you need/you want in order to make an informed vote!



Reminders :

Your Comprehensive Report and Ratification Report can be found here.



Ratification Voting opens following the Townhall, Thursday June 20th and will run until Wednesday June 26th at 4pm PST.



Please ensure that your contact information is up to date in your BCGEU member portal or, if you haven't yet signed up, register your account at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login.



We look forward to seeing you and hearing from you at the Townhall!



In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





