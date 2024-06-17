Click here to find info on COVID-19

BC Housing Management Commission – Maintenance/Service (Maintenance) Division - Ratification Townhall - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 17, 2024

Your Maintenance/Service Division bargaining committee has scheduled a Ratification (Virtual) Townhall for Thursday June 20th to discuss our tentative agreementThe meeting will start at 7pm, and can be accessed through this zoom link: here

We will be going over monetary and non-monetary improvements made to our agreement, providing information about the ratification vote, and of course, answering your questions!
We encourage you to submit your questions ahead of time by filling out this easy-to-use form: here ‑ you'll be asked to input your member ID. We'll also have an active Q&A and Answer Live options during the townhall. 
Please come (and encourage your coworkers to come) to ensure that you have the information you need/you want in order to make an informed vote! 

Reminders
Your Comprehensive Report and Ratification Report can be found here.

Ratification Voting opens following the Townhall, Thursday June 20th and will run until Wednesday June 26th at 4pm PST.

Please ensure that your contact information is up to date in your BCGEU member portal or, if you haven't yet signed up, register your account at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login.

We look forward to seeing you and hearing from you at the Townhall! 

In solidarity, 
Your Bargaining Team 

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin              Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin                           Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin                Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

             


Download PDF of notice here



