  2. BC Liquor Store #003 Fort ST. John - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on October 28, 2021

Nominations closed October 23, 2021 at midnight for election of Steward at BC Liquor Store #003 Fort St. John. 

Jodi Comeau and Kristina Harris are the members nominated for worksite 10215 100 St.


Please join us in welcoming Kristina and Jodi in their role as worksite Steward!



In Solidarity,

 
Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative

