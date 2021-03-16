Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BC NDP MLAs (Constituency Assistants) - Bargaining Committee Election – Extension to Voting Period - BCGEU
Published on March 16, 2021
Deadline to cast your vote for member of the Bargaining Committee has been extended to: 5:00pm on Thursday, March 18th, 2021.
We have received a number of requests for ballots from members that haven't received one. This is probably because we do not have their correct email address on file with the union. If you know of another member that didn't receive a copy of the bulletin or a ballot, please tell them to contact [email protected] to receive a credential.
There will be a deadline of Wednesday, March 17that 5:00pmto request voting credentials if you have not received them.