Deadline to cast your vote for member of the Bargaining Committee has been extended to: 5:00pm on Thursday, March 18th, 2021 .

We have received a number of requests for ballots from members that haven't received one. This is probably because we do not have their correct email address on file with the union. If you know of another member that didn't receive a copy of the bulletin or a ballot, please tell them to contact [email protected] to receive a credential.

There will be a deadline of Wednesday, March 17th at 5:00pm to request voting credentials if you have not received them.

Please ensure your personal email is up to date by going to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



