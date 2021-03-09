Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
*Please see the candidate's biographies/information attached, below.
VOTING PROCEDURE
The ballot will be conducted electronically for this election process. You will receive a second email today, March 9th, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].
If you have not already please ensure your email is up to date by going to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. There will be a deadline of Monday, March 15th at 12:00pm to request voting credentials if you have not received them.
Deadline to cast your vote is 5:00 on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021.