We are pleased to advise you that we have received six nominations for the vacant position of member on the Bargaining Committee:

Deanna Fasciani

Robert Hill

Emily White

Noah Mitchell

Nadja Komnenic

Fred Robertson

*Please see the candidate's biographies/information attached, below.

VOTING PROCEDURE

The ballot will be conducted electronically for this election process. You will receive a second email today, March 9th, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].

If you have not already please ensure your email is up to date by going to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. There will be a deadline of Monday, March 15th at 12:00pm to request voting credentials if you have not received them.

Deadline to cast your vote is 5:00 on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021.

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations



