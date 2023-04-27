Your current collective agreement expires on June 30, 2023 and plans are now underway to return to the bargaining table. Therefore, a new bargaining committee must be elected. The nomination period has been extended to June 2, 2023. We are looking for one additional person to complete the committee.

The following members have been acclaimed:

- Karen Cooling, Bargaining Committee Chair

- Kyle Kattler, Bargaining Committee Member

Nominations are now open, as follows:

Bargaining Committee member, one position

If more than two candidates are nominated, there will be an election.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by 5:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or biography of 250 words or less, which the Union will distribute to the membership along with the ballots. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.

Please fax or email your completed nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 604-294-5092

Information and details on the responsibilities and activities of each position is available at [email protected]. No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same link.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP