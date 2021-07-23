Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
BC NDP MLAs (Constituency Assistants) - Bargaining update
Published on July 23, 2021
Your Bargaining Committee met with the employer again in mediation, on July 22nd, with LRB mediator, Grant McArthur.
The employer tabled a revised offer package, addressing some of the outstanding issues as identified by the membership. We have decided that you should have a chance to consider their offer and there will be a vote scheduled very soon, along with a membership meeting.
At this time the committee is unable to release details of this offer, but it will be circulated next week.
In solidarity,
Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations