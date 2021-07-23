BC NDP MLAs (Constituency Assistants) - Bargaining update

Your Bargaining Committee met with the employer again in mediation, on July 22nd, with LRB mediator, Grant McArthur.

The employer tabled a revised offer package, addressing some of the outstanding issues as identified by the membership. We have decided that you should have a chance to consider their offer and there will be a vote scheduled very soon, along with a membership meeting.

At this time the committee is unable to release details of this offer, but it will be circulated next week.

In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations

