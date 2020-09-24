Following the announcement on Monday and pursuant to Clause 31.6 of the collective agreement:
31.6 Impact of Elections on Bargaining
In the event a federal general election or a provincial general election is in progress at the time notice pursuant to Clause 31.2 is given, or if such election is called during collective bargaining, then collective bargaining shall be suspended and resumed at the conclusion of 60 days following polling day for such election, and this collective agreement shall be extended accordingly and collective bargaining resumed as if no such suspension took place.
Bargaining has now been suspended until December 23rd, which is 60 days following polling day on October 24th.
Your Bargaining Committee remains ready to return to the table and negotiate a fair agreement on your behalf.
Please contact any member of the Bargaining Committee, with any questions or concerns, at: linsay.buss@bcgeu.ca
In solidarity,
Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member
Jessica Lar-Son, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
