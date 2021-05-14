Thanks to all of you who were able to attend the remote membership meeting, with your Bargaining Committee, on May 11th. It was a great turnout and we appreciated your questions and input.

We heard your request for a report back on the results of the survey we conducted in March. You wanted to know what our top priorities are, as identified in the survey, as these are the issues that should be addressed in the final settlement.

You will not be surprised to hear that:

83% of the 75 of the CAs that participated identified WAGES as the #1 priority.

The other top priorities you said needed to be addressed:

Office Closures, Protests and Personal Safety

Severance

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that we have reached agreement on new language regarding Mental Health and Office Closures, Protests and Personal Safety. When we last met with the employer on May 7th, we tabled our monetary demands and Wages and Severance proposals were included as priorities in that package.

The employer cancelled our meetings this week in order to cost our demands and prepare their response. We are scheduled to meet again on May 25th & 26th and we will report back, following those negotiations.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations

