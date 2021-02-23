Welcome to all our new Constituency Assistants and BCGEU members! You have joined us at an exciting time with bargaining underway for a renewal collective agreement. The bargaining process was set aside during the provincial election and now we are ready to return to the table as soon as possible.



In the meantime, your Bargaining Committee has been meeting to stay on top of current issues. We have decided to conduct a second membership survey to canvass your input and hear from new members. We have already tabled our non-monetary proposals, but we want to hear from you directly how important the issues are. Watch for the on-line bargaining survey coming your way soon.



We are sorry to receive the recent resignation of Jessica Lar-Son from the Bargaining Committee.



Nominations are now open for Bargaining Committee member – one position



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete and forward the attached nomination form to: [email protected]. Deadline for receipt of nominations is 5:00 on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021.



Each candidate may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½ x 11 inch sheet, black and white, colour bios will be adjusted to black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's bio may not contain false or misleading information. The bio must be received by the following business day after close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.



Download PDF documents:

Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes.



In solidarity,



Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





