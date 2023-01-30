To: All BCGEU Members at BC NDP MLAs (Constituency Assistants)

Re: Nominations Open for New Bargaining Committee



Your current collective agreement expires on June 30, 2023 and plans are now underway to return to the bargaining table. Therefore, a new bargaining committee must be elected.



Nominations are now open, as follows:

Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee, one position

If more than one candidate is nominated, there will be an election. Bargaining Committee member, two positions

If more than two candidates are nominated, there will be an election.



Yes, you can be nominated for both positions. The ballot for Chairperson will be conducted first. If you are elected Chairperson, your nomination for Bargaining Committee member would be unnecessary and withdrawn. If you are not elected Chairperson, and have not put your name forward for Bargaining Committee member, you cannot be nominated for Bargaining Committee member at that time. Only candidates nominated before the deadline will be eligible to run for election.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by 5:00 pm on Friday, May 12th, 2023.



Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or biography of 250 words or less, which the Union will distribute to the membership along with the ballots. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



Please fax or email your completed nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 604-294-5092



Information and details on the responsibilities and activities of each position is available at [email protected]. No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.



To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same link.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP