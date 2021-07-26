Your Bargaining Committee is presenting the employer's last offer at the bargaining table for your consideration and to vote on. The Ratification Document can be found here.

RATIFICATION VOTE

Date: Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 am thru Friday, July 30th at 3:00 pm

Where: Online voting format

You will receive voting credentials on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 am at the email that the Union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 10:00 am on Friday, July 30th.

MEMBERSHIP MEETING

Date: Tuesday, July 27th at 7:00 pm

Please join the Microsoft Teams meeting here:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Check your email or speak with a member of your Bargaining Committee for meeting participation details.

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions.



Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.

In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



