Plans are underway to proceed with job action as we continue our fight for a fair & reasonable collective agreement.



The BCGEU Provincial Executive has approved authorization to serve 72 Hours' Strike Notice and the Strike Coordination Committee has been appointed by the President. Our first meeting is set for this evening. Stay tuned for further information tomorrow, following the SCC meeting.



Your Bargaining Committee remains available for the employer to call us back to the table with a new & improved offer.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP