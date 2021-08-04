Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 04, 2021

Plans are underway to proceed with job action as we continue our fight for a fair & reasonable collective agreement.

The BCGEU Provincial Executive has approved authorization to serve 72 Hours' Strike Notice and the Strike Coordination Committee has been appointed by the President. Our first meeting is set for this evening. Stay tuned for further information tomorrow, following the SCC meeting.

Your Bargaining Committee remains available for the employer to call us back to the table with a new & improved offer.

In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 
Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member
Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations


