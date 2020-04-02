The ballots have been counted, the results are now in and the successful candidate for the election of Bargaining Committee Chairperson is Andrea McDonald. Congratulations!



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is:



Andrea McDonald - Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha - Bargaining Committee member

Jessica Lar-Son - Bargaining Committee member



The Bargaining Committee will now begin preparations for negotiations with the employer. We will be reviewing the current collective agreement and considering any local issues or concerns that may have arisen since the last round of negotiations. We will be consulting with members and looking for your views.



One way you can provide input directly to your Bargaining Committee is by responding to our membership survey. You can access the Survey Monkey at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M6SV7ZF



Remember, this is your collective agreement that is about to be renegotiated, so your input is vitally important.



Deadline to provide input in the bargaining survey is 12 noon on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP