Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. BC NDP MLAs (Constituency Assistants) Collective Agreement Ratifies - BCGEU

BC NDP MLAs (Constituency Assistants) Collective Agreement Ratifies - BCGEU

Published on October 01, 2021

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the balloting is now completed and your collective agreement has ratified by 93.8%.
 
We would like to thank every one of you for your show of solidarity and your participation in this important process.
 
In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 
Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations


Download BC NDP CAs Ratification Results Bulletin 21Oct1.pdf

UWU/MoveUP