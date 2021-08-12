Job action officially started on Monday, with Work-to-Rule and an overtime ban, and your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your strong support. We are receiving plenty of feedback that not all duties are getting done and we are making an impact. Please contact your steward or any Bargaining Committee member with questions about the job action or your duties.

Please see the attached Questions & Answers for further information about the job action. We are updating this document with the questions you are asking. Attached to this bulletin is the recent update.



Planning is underway to escalate strike activities and our Strike Coordination Committee met again last night. We are collecting important details about each worksite and you will be contacted about your current work location. Please get back to us right away with this info. We also have some solidarity actions planned for the near future, so watch for further details.



Some of you are asking questions about participating in the upcoming Federal election. Our employer is not the NDP of Canada. Therefore, your Bargaining Committee is not asking you to refrain from participating in the Federal election in either a paid or a volunteer capacity. However, please note that if you are unable to do picket duty you will not receive strike pay and if you are taking vacation to work the election, all vacation time would be cancelled with a full withdrawal of services (picket).



Regarding volunteering with the BC NDP party, your Bargaining Committee is recommending members refrain from partisan activity, including executive meetings, until we have a fair collective agreement in place. However, as this is not part of Work-to-Rule, this is only a recommendation.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form. Once your information is updated, we will be able to communicate with you via various platforms, including Hustle and email.



In solidarity,



Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of questions and answers





