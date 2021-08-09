The 72 Hours' Strike Notice expired at 08:30 on Sunday, August 8th, 2021, and your Bargaining Committee advised the employer that job action was launched, effectively immediately.



Job action has commenced with Work-to-Rule and an Overtime ban.

Remember – we are now on strike and have commenced job action. You are only required to do your job exactly as outlined in the collective agreement, with none of those extra duties we are all so used to taking on.



Please see the attached Questions & Answers for further information about the job action.



Please feel free to contact any member of the Bargaining Committee. We want to hear from you as we make plans to escalate the job action.



In solidarity,



Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



