Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have finally reached a settlement agreement.

As a result of conflicts in scheduling, full details of the deal will be provided on March 9th, along with the date and times of a Q&A session with your bargaining committee and the ratification vote to follow immediately thereafter.

The final monetary package is within the 2019 Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate (PSEC), and includes full retroactivity and many other positive, substantive changes to the language. Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this renewal agreement and we encourage you to vote YES.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Amanda Fraser, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Rachel Butler, Bargaining Committee Member

Chris Grieve, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP