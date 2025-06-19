Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

BC Pain Society - Steward Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 19, 2025

Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as the stewards at Pain BC Society.

  • Majd Khodari
  • Oceanne Trudel

Congratulations to the new stewards. Thank you for stepping up to fill these important roles!
 
If you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact your worksite stewards or a steward on your Local 403 executive. If the steward is unsure how to answer your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.
 
Congratulations again to the new stewards at Pain BC Society!
 
In Solidarity,
 
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



