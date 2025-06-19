Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as the stewards at Pain BC Society.

Majd Khodari

Oceanne Trudel

Congratulations to the new stewards. Thank you for stepping up to fill these important roles!



If you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact your worksite stewards or a steward on your Local 403 executive. If the steward is unsure how to answer your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.



Congratulations again to the new stewards at Pain BC Society!



In Solidarity,



Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice

UWU/MoveUP