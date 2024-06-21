Click here to find info on COVID-19

BC PAVCO members - Tentative Agreement is ratified by members - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 21, 2024

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by our members – 91.6% in favour.

We wish to express our appreciation and thanks to the members for their participation and support during this process.

The Union will now work on updating the Collective Agreement with all of the negotiated changes. Once this is finalized it will be circulated to members.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Dave MacDonald – Trades Crew Lead
Nadine Gagnon – Event Environmental Services
Mark Hillicke – Control Room
Hugh Gunn – Building Environmental Services
Tony Nadem – Trades Crew Lead
Sarah Fawns, Staff Representative 


