Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by our members – 91.6% in favour.

We wish to express our appreciation and thanks to the members for their participation and support during this process.

The Union will now work on updating the Collective Agreement with all of the negotiated changes. Once this is finalized it will be circulated to members.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Dave MacDonald – Trades Crew Lead

Nadine Gagnon – Event Environmental Services

Mark Hillicke – Control Room

Hugh Gunn – Building Environmental Services

Tony Nadem – Trades Crew Lead

Sarah Fawns, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP