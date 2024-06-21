Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by our members – 91.6% in favour.
We wish to express our appreciation and thanks to the members for their participation and support during this process.
The Union will now work on updating the Collective Agreement with all of the negotiated changes. Once this is finalized it will be circulated to members.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee
Dave MacDonald – Trades Crew Lead
Nadine Gagnon – Event Environmental Services
Mark Hillicke – Control Room
Hugh Gunn – Building Environmental Services
Tony Nadem – Trades Crew Lead
Sarah Fawns, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
