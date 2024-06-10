Attached to this notice is a copy of the ratification document with all the negotiated changes for you to review. We will be holding a ratification meeting on Zoom Wednesday, June 12th at 6:00pm to review all of the negotiated changes in this round of bargaining and to answer any questions you have. Voting will start at BC PLACE on June 13th and end on Saturday, June 15th at 9:00pm. Further details for the zoom meeting and voting are below.
INFORMATION MEETING
DATE: Wednesday, June 12, 2024
TIME: 6:00 PM
Meeting ID: 821 4784 7063
Passcode: 251996
Dial-in: +1 778 907 2071
Zoom link: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/82147847063?pwd=LskPa7aTQuWeGukIt789tNgEab6fZU.1
RATIFICATION VOTING
There will be three opportunities to vote at BC Place between June 13- June 15, 2024
- Thursday, June 13th, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Location: Level 1 Breakroom – across from Team Central)
- Friday, June 14th, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm (Location: Level 1 Breakroom-across from Team Central)
- Saturday, June 15th, 1:00pm – 9:00 pm (Location: Level 1 Breakroom – across from Team Central)
You can also vote at the Lower Mainland Area Office (#130 – 2920 Virtual Way in Vancouver inside the Broadway Tech Building) between 8:30 am – 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 13th and Friday, June 14th.
Deadline to vote is Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 9:00 pm at BC PLACE.
The bargaining committee recommends you vote YES to this tentative agreement!
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee
Dave MacDonald -Trades Crew Lead
Nadine Gagnon – Event Environmental Services
Mark Hillicke – Control Room
Hugh Gunn – Building Environmental Services
Tony Nadem – Trades Crew Lead
Sarah Fawns- Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
