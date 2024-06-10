Attached to this notice is a copy of the ratification document with all the negotiated changes for you to review. We will be holding a ratification meeting on Zoom Wednesday, June 12th at 6:00pm to review all of the negotiated changes in this round of bargaining and to answer any questions you have. Voting will start at BC PLACE on June 13th and end on Saturday, June 15th at 9:00pm. Further details for the zoom meeting and voting are below.



INFORMATION MEETING



DATE: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

TIME: 6:00 PM

Meeting ID: 821 4784 7063

Passcode: 251996

Dial-in: +1 778 907 2071



Zoom link: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/82147847063?pwd=LskPa7aTQuWeGukIt789tNgEab6fZU.1



RATIFICATION VOTING



There will be three opportunities to vote at BC Place between June 13- June 15, 2024

Thursday, June 13 th , 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Location: Level 1 Breakroom – across from Team Central)

, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Location: Level 1 Breakroom – across from Team Central) Friday, June 14 th , 9:00 am – 1:00 pm (Location: Level 1 Breakroom-across from Team Central)

, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm (Location: Level 1 Breakroom-across from Team Central) Saturday, June 15th, 1:00pm – 9:00 pm (Location: Level 1 Breakroom – across from Team Central)

You can also vote at the Lower Mainland Area Office (#130 – 2920 Virtual Way in Vancouver inside the Broadway Tech Building) between 8:30 am – 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 13th and Friday, June 14th.

Deadline to vote is Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 9:00 pm at BC PLACE.

The bargaining committee recommends you vote YES to this tentative agreement!



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee

Dave MacDonald -Trades Crew Lead

Nadine Gagnon – Event Environmental Services

Mark Hillicke – Control Room

Hugh Gunn – Building Environmental Services

Tony Nadem – Trades Crew Lead

Sarah Fawns- Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP