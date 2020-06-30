The Bargaining Committee is meeting on July 6 and 7 to commence preparations for upcoming negotiations.

In order to ensure that your bargaining committee is aware of the issues that are most important to you to bring forward to the bargaining table, we are seeking your input in a short online bargaining survey. Please take a few minutes out of your day to complete the questionnaire to guide the bargaining process.

Please complete the online survey by no later than 5 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 .

Here is the link to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FLHKYTR

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

If you know of a member who did not receive this bulleting, please forward it on to them and encourage them to update their contact information as indicated.

In solidarity,

Dave MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Chair, Journeyperson Classification Group

Tricia Dong, Hosts and First Aid Classification Group

Nigel Keenan, Technicians and Housekeeping Classification Group

Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security Classification Group

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative – Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP