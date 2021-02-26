Members at BC Place Stadium:

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of events at BC Place, the bargaining committee has been working hard to bargain the priorities that you have identified as we continue to press on with negotiations with the Employer. We have transitioned to bargaining using Zoom.

The bargaining committee met with the Employer on February 16, 17, 18 and we have additional dates schedule for March 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Non-monetary proposal have been tabled and we have come to agreement on a number of these proposals. The parties are having wholesome dialogue on the outstanding non-monetary proposals. When the parties reconvene for the March dates, we anticipate tabling monetary proposals.

Please watch for updates on bargaining and we thank you for your support!

In solidarity,

Dave MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Chair, Journeyperson Classification Group

Tricia Dong, Hosts and First Aid Classification Group/

Nigel Keenan, Technicians and Housekeeping Classification Group

Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security Classification Group

Kim Howse, Staff Representative – BCGEU Negotiator

Download PDF of notice here





