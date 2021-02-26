Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
BC Pavilion Corporation - News on bargaining - BCGEU
Published on February 26, 2021
Members at BC Place Stadium:
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of events at BC Place, the bargaining committee has been working hard to bargain the priorities that you have identified as we continue to press on with negotiations with the Employer. We have transitioned to bargaining using Zoom.
The bargaining committee met with the Employer on February 16, 17, 18 and we have additional dates schedule for March 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Non-monetary proposal have been tabled and we have come to agreement on a number of these proposals. The parties are having wholesome dialogue on the outstanding non-monetary proposals. When the parties reconvene for the March dates, we anticipate tabling monetary proposals.
Please watch for updates on bargaining and we thank you for your support!
In solidarity,
Dave MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Chair, Journeyperson Classification Group Tricia Dong, Hosts and First Aid Classification Group/ Nigel Keenan, Technicians and Housekeeping Classification Group Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security Classification Group Kim Howse, Staff Representative – BCGEU Negotiator