Members at BC Place Stadium:

Despite the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of events at BC Place, the bargaining committee has been working on bargain priorities that you identified as we continue to negotiation with the Employer

The bargaining committee met with the Employer on June 14th and June 15th. On June 15th, we presented our monetary package and walked the Employer through it in detail. We have additional bargaining dates set for June 22ndand June 24th. We have tabled all our non-monetary proposal and come to agreement on a large number of these proposals. The parties are having wholesome dialogue on the outstanding proposals and we anticipate putting in some long days to finalize all the outstanding proposals.

Please watch for updates on bargaining and we thank you for your support!

In solidarity,

Dave MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Chair, Journeyperson Classification Group

Tricia Dong, Hosts and First Aid Classification Group

Nigel Keenan, Technicians and Housekeeping Classification Group

Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security Classification Group

Kim Howse, Staff Representative – BCGEU Negotiator

UWU/MoveUP