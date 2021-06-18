Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Published on June 18, 2021
Members at BC Place Stadium:
Despite the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of events at BC Place, the bargaining committee has been working on bargain priorities that you identified as we continue to negotiation with the Employer
The bargaining committee met with the Employer on June 14th and June 15th. On June 15th, we presented our monetary package and walked the Employer through it in detail. We have additional bargaining dates set for June 22ndand June 24th. We have tabled all our non-monetary proposal and come to agreement on a large number of these proposals. The parties are having wholesome dialogue on the outstanding proposals and we anticipate putting in some long days to finalize all the outstanding proposals.
Please watch for updates on bargaining and we thank you for your support!
In solidarity,
Dave MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Chair, Journeyperson Classification Group Tricia Dong, Hosts and First Aid Classification Group Nigel Keenan, Technicians and Housekeeping Classification Group Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security Classification Group Kim Howse, Staff Representative – BCGEU Negotiator