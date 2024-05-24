We are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and BC Pavilion Corporation. More details will be sent out early next week.



A copy of the Ratification Document is being prepared and will be sent to members.



Ratification meetings will be scheduled to discuss and review the tentative agreement. We will provide an overview of negotiations, highlight key improvements and answer any question you may have.



Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement!



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here. If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee

Nadine Gagnon – Event Environmental Services

Dave MacDonald -Trades Crew Lead

Mark Hillicke – Control Room

Hugh Gunn – Building Environmental Services

Tony Nadem – Trades Crew Lead

Sarah Fawns, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP