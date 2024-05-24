Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. BC Pavilion Corporation (BC Place) - Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

BC Pavilion Corporation (BC Place) - Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 24, 2024

We are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and BC Pavilion Corporation. More details will be sent out early next week.

A copy of the Ratification Document is being prepared and will be sent to members.

Ratification meetings will be scheduled to discuss and review the tentative agreement. We will provide an overview of negotiations, highlight key improvements and answer any question you may have.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement!

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here. If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.
 
In solidarity,
 
Your Bargaining Committee
Nadine Gagnon – Event Environmental Services
Dave MacDonald -Trades Crew Lead
Mark Hillicke – Control Room
Hugh Gunn – Building Environmental Services
Tony Nadem – Trades Crew Lead
Sarah Fawns, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP