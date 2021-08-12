Members at BC Place Stadium:

The Parties have presented both our non-monetary and our monetary packages. We have had good dialogue on improvements to the collective agreement, and in particular to the recognition of event-time employees. We have signed off on a large number of improvements to the collective agreement and we have a small number of outstanding proposals to come to agreement on. We anticipate coming to you soon with a package that we believe has met the bargaining priorities you gave us.

Please watch for updates on bargaining and we thank you for your support!

In solidarity,

Dave MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Chair, Journeyperson Classification Group

Tricia Dong, Hosts and First Aid Classification Group

Nigel Keenan, Technicians and Housekeeping Classification Group

Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security Classification Group

Kim Howse, Staff Representative – BCGEU Negotiator

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP