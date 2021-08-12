Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
BC Pavilion Corporation - News on bargaining - BCGEU
BC Pavilion Corporation - News on bargaining - BCGEU
Published on August 12, 2021
Members at BC Place Stadium:
The Parties have presented both our non-monetary and our monetary packages. We have had good dialogue on improvements to the collective agreement, and in particular to the recognition of event-time employees. We have signed off on a large number of improvements to the collective agreement and we have a small number of outstanding proposals to come to agreement on. We anticipate coming to you soon with a package that we believe has met the bargaining priorities you gave us.
Please watch for updates on bargaining and we thank you for your support!
In solidarity,
Dave MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Chair, Journeyperson Classification Group
Tricia Dong, Hosts and First Aid Classification Group
Nigel Keenan, Technicians and Housekeeping Classification Group
Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security Classification Group
Kim Howse, Staff Representative – BCGEU Negotiator