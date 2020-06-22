As you are aware, we conducted an election for bargaining committee members from two of the classification groups (Technician and Housekeeping; Building Security and Event Security), to join acclaimed members, Dave MacDonald (Journeyperson) and Tricia Dong (Hosting and First Aid). The voting concluded at noon today.



We are pleased to inform you that the successful bargaining committee members are:

1. Dave MacDonald, Journeyperson

2. Nigel Keenan, Technician and Housekeeping

3. Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security

4. Tricia Dong, Hosting and First Aid



Thank you to all of the nominees who put their names forward for this important role. And thank you to all of you for voting in this unprecedented time.



Our next step will be to meet and to provide bargaining training to the new committee members and the we will start moving forward with bargaining preparations. We will be seeking your input through an online survey in the very near future and we ask that you participate. Without your input on the issues you want to see brought to the bargaining table, your bargaining committee does not have the mandate to try to negotiate the changes that are important to you.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.





In solidarity,



Andrea Davis

Staff Representative - Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP