BCGEU offices re-opening on July 12



With the shift to Phase 3 of the BC Restart Plan, BCGEU offices will re-open, by appointment only, on July 12.



Members can visit offices for meetings and to drop off or pick up materials.



For the safety of BCGEU members and staff, masks are required in common spaces and visitors must register upon arrival. Additional occupational health and safety protocols will also apply, including limits on meeting size and the number of people allowed in an office at one time, though these vary between offices.



If you wish to visit your local BCGEU office, please contact your area office to make an appointment – click here for a list of BCGEU offices.





What Phase 3 means at work



Yesterday B.C. moved to stage three of our restart plan. Click here to read details of the plan.



Key changes affecting workplaces in this stage include:

the end of the provincial indoor mask mandate, and

the end of workplaces requiring a COVID safety plan.

However, there is still a mask recommendation for certain individuals and workplaces will now be required to have a Communicable Disease Plan, which could include mask wearing.



For many BCGEU members, work will begin to look more like it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our union will be working with employers to ensure that occupational health and safety is the highest priority in every workplace.



If you are concerned about how your workplace is adapting to the new regulations, please contact your union steward or occupational health and safety representative. Click here for information about occupational health and safety in your worksite.











